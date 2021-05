Considering how difficult it is to pick up a new car at the moment, Ars Technica’s look at the Android Automotive OS might be your first chance to take a look at what a current infotainment system looks like. It has been almost five years since the truly mobile version of Android was demoed, and it has finally been released to the public by a subsidiary of Volvo inside the Polestar 2 as well as Volvo’s own XC40 Recharge. These are just the first models which will include AAOS, expect to see it in a vast number of new models from a variety of manufacturers; at least once stocks increase.