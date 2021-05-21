newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How many former Auburn players are on NFL rosters?

By Mark Inabinett
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

One-quarter of the former Auburn players on NFL offseason rosters are concentrated on two teams. The New England Patriots have six ex-Tigers, including both of the program’s current NFL quarterbacks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have five Auburn alumni. The other 33 of the 44 former Auburn players on current...

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

90K+
Followers
26K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Arryn Siposs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Linebacker#Defensive Backs#Rookies#Auburn#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#None Buffalo Bills#Carolina Panthers#Cincinnati Bengals#Texans#Kansas City Chiefs#Las Vegas Raiders#Los Angeles Chargers#Miami Dolphins#None New England Patriots#Seattle Seahawks#None Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Alabama Media Group#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

How An NFL Roster Full of Current Ohio State Players Stacks Up

This year’s All-Buckeye team might be the best one yet. After another 10 Buckeyes were selected in this year’s draft, there are currently 69 former Ohio State players on NFL rosters, meaning there are more than enough players to put together a full 53-man roster with the talent to compete with any team in the league.
NFLFortune

Visa opens a new path for former NFL players: as Fortune 500 executives

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In his 15-year career in the National Football League as an offensive tackle, Harry Swayne had a specific job: To keep opposing linemen from getting to his quarterback. The...
NFLPosted by
K12@Dallas

Former NFL players recognize YMLA students for academic dedication

Staff at Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Fred F. Florence Middle School (YMLA) managed a schoolwide competition that increased the students’ engagement with an educational computer program. Two retired NFL players visited the campus auditorium to inspire the students with motivational words and reward the winners of the competition on...
NFLPride Of Detroit

How many undrafted free agents will make the 53 man roster?

The recent after the draft college free agent signings have a lot of talent to like, and that would seem to have a legitimate chance to make the 53 man roster. Although the made 7 draft picks that should make the roster, their signing of 14 more players as free agents has a lot to like.
NFLchatsports.com

Former NFL Player A.J. Francis Wants to Play Game-Changing Role for WWE

A.J. Francis has a lofty set of goals to accomplish in WWE, with the zenith becoming WWE champion. He has an immeasurable number of steps to climb to elevate himself to such an extraordinary height, but conquering the impossible is not out of the ordinary for Anthony Joseph Francis. The...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Former NFL Player Brandon Bair Saves Man from Burning Truck That Was Hit By a Train

On Thursday, former NFL defensive end Brandon Bair saved a man who was trapped inside his truck, which was engulfed in flames after being hit by a train. According to East Idaho News, Bair relayed that he saw a train crash into a semi-truck while he drove down the highway. The former Philadelphia Eagles player said he was driving on Highway 20 in St. Anthony, Idaho when he saw the frightening scene. Additionally, as he saw the train collide with the truck, it caused an immediate explosion.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Roster Moves: Titans Part Ways With Three Players

NASHVILLE – The Titans on Monday parted ways with three players. -Long snapper Matt Orzech. All three players spent time with the Titans during the 2020 season either on the team's practice squad or active roster at some point.
NFLThe Oakland Press

Prep Notebook: Three former county players selected in NFL Draft

Oakland County saw three prep football alums get selected in the 2021 NFL Draft last week. Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (Waterford Mott) was nabbed by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round, Missouri offensive lineman Larry Borom (Birmingham Brother Rice) and Notre Dame defensive end Ade Ogundeji (Walled Lake Central) were taken by the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round, respectively.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Top 10 2021 NFL Matchups Involving Former Alabama Players

Every week during the 2021 NFL season is going to feel like a reunion of former University of Alabama players. That's just what happens when coach Nick Saban sees over 100 of his players drafted and developed 39 first-round picks since he has arrived in Tuscaloosa back in 2007. It's...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers release 2 players from their offseason roster

It was reported on Friday the Steelers signed former New York Jets cornerback/safety Arthur Maulet to their offseason roster. When the Steelers made the official statement of the player signing, they also included the announcement of the release of safety John Battle and cornerback Trevor Williams. Undrafted out of LSU...
NFL247Sports

Position-by-position look at Auburn's offseason roster moves

The post-spring transfer wave isn't slowly down across college football, and Auburn is certainly no exception. In the past week alone, the Tigers have seen five players enter the transfer portal — two former four-star defensive linemen, a former four-star safety, a backup quarterback and a JUCO cornerback. With transferring more attractive than ever in the sport, it's likely Auburn's coaching staff will have to navigate more offseason turnover over the next couple months.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 Fantasy Football Open Backfield Touches - NFC Teams

The NFL's offseason has been, well, interesting to say the least. It's seen a lot of free-agent movement, big trades, and a draft that some would argue wasn’t all that fantasy-friendly (at least for 2021). Just ask anyone who was high on Travis Etienne!. So, which offenses have seen the...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Former Player Says It's 'Disrespectful' to Have Tim Tebow Back in the NFL

Colin Cowherd: “This feels very hokey and collegiate to me. Do you think the locker room buys into it?”. Greg Jennings: “I’m not certain. They have a young locker room, so that’s what gives me hope. If they were more of a veteran locker room then I would not think this would work... It wouldn’t come across great for a lot of veteran guys, so when you’re thinking about young guys they have to kind of embrace it because it is what it is, they don’t know any better… It’s not only going to be a lot of whispers in that locker room and within that organization, there’s going to be tons of chatter across the league… He’s always been a guy who has always trying to stay in that limelight and continue to pursue his dreams, his goals, his aspirations, all these bucket list things, and for this to be one of them just seems so disrespectful to the guys who are qualified and have played that position for so long and worked their tails off to try to earn a roster spot, and you don’t even consider them, you go to a guy who has not put his hand in the dirt, who you have not seen play at this level at that position, and you just GIVE him that opportunity. That is what the chatter is going to be about and it can cause rift.”
NFLsujuiceonline.com

How do former Syracuse stars Cisco, Melifonwu fit in NFL?

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we caught up with NFL Scout Chris Landry from LandryFootball.com to get his take on Syracuse’s three defensive backs making their way to the NFL. Landry started as an assistant coach at LSU in the 1980s, and has moved on to various...