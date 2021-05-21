New low-cost airline carrier chooses Tulsa as one of the first cities it will service

TULSA, Okla. — A new national low-cost airline carrier has selected Tulsa International Airport as one of the first thirteen cities it will launch service from starting this summer.

Breeze Airways began selling nonstop tickets from Tulsa to Tampa (TPA), San Antonio, and New Orleans at 7 a.m. Central time Friday just days after receiving final Federal government approval to begin commercial flights.

Tickets are as low as $39 each way, and FOX23 is told that those are not introductory fares but regular ticket prices will remain around that low price point as part of Breeze’s business model.

Breeze CEO David Neeleman said the airline’s goal is to serve the “neglected and forgotten” cities of America where people clearly want to fly, but for some reason, other carriers are not willing to invest resources into taking them to popular destinations with nonstop service.

Neeleman founded the popular low-cost carriers JetBlue Airways, Azul (Brazil), and WestJet (Canada) which offer low-cost service, but they offer more amenities than other low-cost carriers they compete with. Breeze is expected to fly only during peak travel days Thursday through Monday in order to maximize its likelihood of selling flights to where people want to fly primarily when they want to fly.

The airline will start service using Embraer E-190 and E-195 aircraft, but it has placed orders for the new state-of-the-art Airbus A220 aircraft that will be the workhorse of its fleet once they are all delivered.

Breeze expects to do a lot of business through its user-friendly app where passengers can make selections for different amenities and services they will want.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX23 News as more details are released.