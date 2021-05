Surveillance video from a street in New York City shows a UPS driver intervening as a teen was attacked by two others who ended up stealing his sneakers.The violent altercation took place in the neighbourhood of Chelsea on the western side of Manhattan, with video footage showing two people in black chasing down a third teen, punching and kicking him as he falls to the ground and they remove his Nike Air Force 1s.UPS driver Christopher McCall stepped in when he saw what was taking place.“I yelled back, ‘Really? That’s all you want? You wanted his sneakers?’” he told CBS...