BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

The BBC was under pressure on Friday after unprecedented criticism from the royal family about its 1995 interview with princess Diana, damaging its reputation as it fights attacks on several fronts. An independent inquiry concluded the corporation failed to adequately probe its reporter Martin Bashir's use of forged documents to obtain the interview, in which Diana laid bare her crumbling marriage to Prince Charles. The couple's eldest son and second-in-line to the throne, Prince William, on Thursday was scathing in his criticism of the taxpayer-funded broadcaster, accusing it of failing Diana and the public, and worsening his parents' relationship. William's younger brother Harry also waded in, adding: "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately too her life."