newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
Derrick
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity at home after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing...

www.thederrick.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Uk#Press Secretary#Misconduct#Britain#Associated Press#Ap#Review#Faces#Oversight#Questions#London#Copyright#Deceitful Behavior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

William, Harry condemn BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

LONDON — (AP) — Prince William and his brother Prince Harry on Thursday issued strongly worded statements criticizing the BBC and British media for unethical practices after an investigation concluded that one of the broadcaster's journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure Princess Diana's most explosive TV interview in 1995. The...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation," said deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, adding it was due to health issues.
EntertainmentDigital Courier

BBC to return BAFTA after inquiry into Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview

The BBC will return the BAFTA it won for Princess Diana’s 1995 ‘Panorama’ interview after an independent inquiry savaged the tactics used by reporter Martin Bashir. Former Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson concluded on Thursday (05.20.21) that Bashir used forged bank statements to secure access to the Princess of Wales in 1995, and said that the BBC was “woefully ineffective” in getting to the bottom of his wrongdoing at the time.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Harry and Prince William's Dedication of Princess Diana Statue May Hint Rift Still Needs Healing

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William remain divided following the Duke of Sussex’s return trip to the U.K. in April, according to one royal source. Although there had been hope the brothers would reconcile their difference when Harry returned home to the U.K. to attend grandfather Prince Philips funeral, new details about the upcoming unveiling of a Princess Diana statue seem to indicate their rift prevails.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

BBC apologises to royal family and returns Bafta after Diana Panorama report

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, it is understood. The corporation has returned the awards it received for the explosive television event in 1995, when Diana told journalist Martin Bashir: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

Commentary: Princess Diana scandal is a genuine crisis for the BBC

It was the most explosive television interview in the history of the British monarchy and the BBC. In 1995 Princess Diana revealed to millions of viewers around the world that there were “three people” in her marriage to Prince Charles — the third party being the heir to the throne’s mistress, and now wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana’s divorce, departure from the Royal Family and untimely death followed.
CelebritiesPosted by
AFP

BBC under pressure over Diana interview 'cover-up'

The BBC was under pressure on Friday after unprecedented criticism from the royal family about its 1995 interview with princess Diana, damaging its reputation as it fights attacks on several fronts. An independent inquiry concluded the corporation failed to adequately probe its reporter Martin Bashir's use of forged documents to obtain the interview, in which Diana laid bare her crumbling marriage to Prince Charles. The couple's eldest son and second-in-line to the throne, Prince William, on Thursday was scathing in his criticism of the taxpayer-funded broadcaster, accusing it of failing Diana and the public, and worsening his parents' relationship. William's younger brother Harry also waded in, adding: "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately too her life."
Entertainmentsmoothradio.com

Martin Bashir's Diana interview: BBC faces 'serious questions' over rehiring journalist who secured Panorama scoop

The BBC is facing "serious questions" over why it rehired Martin Bashir after an internal review into the journalist's interview with Princess Diana. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Julian Knight said he was writing to the corporation's current director-general Tim Davie, who took up the role last year, about the decision to employ Bashir again in 2016.
CelebritiesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

LONDON — (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

A hard lesson from Princess Diana's BBC interview probe

On Thursday, the BBC finally acknowledged that journalist Martin Bashir used what it called "deceitful" methods to help land the bombshell 1995 interview in which Princess Diana confessed her own affair, her husband's affair and her bulimia. It's only taken two and a half decades.