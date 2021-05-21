newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

By Alix Cohen
womanaroundtown.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaywright/actor Ed Dixon first met George Rose when, as a callow youth, he was cast in a touring company of Sigmund Romberg’s operetta The Student Prince. “I was young, pretty and could hit the high notes.” The British performer, 30 years his senior, was a respected character actor and unabashed homosexual – rare in the day. Dixon’s first impression? Underwhelming. Then Rose took the stage as Lutz, a typically vaudevillian turn. “He was outrageous, ridiculous, hilarious…with an uncanny ability to break through the fourth wall…” Captivated but “wary he might put his hand on my knee,” the nascent performer visited Rose in his dressing room. No such attempt occurred.

www.womanaroundtown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burton
Person
Peter Ustinov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Song Lyrics#Second Stage Theater#British#French#Cabaret Scenes#Broadway World#Theater Pizzazz#The New York Post#Pasadena Magazine#Times Square Chronicles#Adventures#Love#Iconic British Actors#Warts And All Portrait#Ed Dixon Directed#Greenwich Village#Manhattan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmenttheatermania

TheaterMania to Stream Filmed Production of Ed Dixon's Solo Show About George Rose

TheaterMania will stream the filmed off-Broadway production of Ed Dixon's solo show Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose May 24-July 18. Tickets are $25. Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose is a one-act play that chronicles Dixon's 20-year friendship with George Rose, the two-time Tony-winning character actor known for starring in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, My Fair Lady, and The Pirates of Penzance, who was tortured and beaten to death in the Dominican Republic in 1988. Filmed at the Davenport Theatre in 2017, the Drama Desk Award-winning production is directed and designed by Eric Schaeffer, with lighting by Chris Lee and stage management by Megan E. Coutts.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Charles Grodin obituary

The actor Charles Grodin, who has died aged 86, was never really a star, though he might have been, had he not turned down the lead in The Graduate. He was also too well-defined a presence to slip between roles without bringing his own baggage along. He cultivated a persona through which resentment and superiority were conveyed with calm understatement. Grodin would seem urbane at first, but the joke lay in how quietly rattled and rancorous he would then become. His gaze was flat and pitiless, his mouth a straight horizontal line. When a smile did come, it was impatient or insincere. He never looked impressed.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Anthony Powell obituary

Salome Otterbourne, romantic novelist and prospective corpse, enters on screen in Death on the Nile (1978) with a couple of sloshed bons mots and an ostentatious tango. Angela Lansbury plays her as a comic monster, supported by Anthony Powell, who designed Salome’s turban and vampish dress. The exotic ensemble is an instant biography – Salome had had enough money to buy it when it was modish a decade before, and still considers herself irresistible in it, fringes thrashing her partner.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Jack Quaid & Alice Lee to Voice Clark and Lois in ‘My Adventures With Superman’ Animated Series

Animated Superman is heading back to the small screen! HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced their newest series, My Adventures With Superman. The series will see Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Clark/Superman and Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Lois Lane. Casting for Jimmy Olsen has yet to be announced. Two seasons of the series has already been ordered.
MinoritiesSlipped Disc

RUTH LEON RECOMMENDS… Gay as They Say

Did you ever listen to a song written by one of the great lyricists and hear a phrase that made you say, “Did I just hear what I think I heard?” In this fun and tuneful show, Mark Nadler explores the theory that Cole Porter, Noël Coward, Larry Hart and Billy Strayhorn meant what you think they meant when they wrote provocative, gay-sounding phrases in their lyrics.
CelebritiesSFGate

Reel Dad: Remembering 'Beethoven' and 'The Heartbreak Kid' actor Charles Grodin

On a rainy afternoon in the late 1990s —when Bissell Drugs still occupied its iconic storefront on Main Street in Ridgefield —a friendly voice filled the store and calmed the customers. Like others caught in the storm, actor Charles Grodin stopped in Bissell to shop and dry. And, as we waited for the storm to pass, he entertained everyone in line with his thoughts on the lessons that rain can teach.
Metropolis, ILsupermanhomepage.com

“My Adventures With Superman” Animated Series Announced

HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced today that they have ordered two seasons of a new animated series titled “My Adventures with Superman”. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, “My Adventures with Superman” introduces us to twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Promising a mix of action, comedy and romance, the new series has received a two-season order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, as announced this morning by Warner Bros.’ Head of Kids & Family Programming, Amy Friedman.
MoviesPlaybill

Tony Winner Betty Buckley Stars in Audible Thriller

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley plays a controversial celebrity psychic in director and writer Aaron Mark's The Vanishing Negative, available on Audible beginning May 20. The 85-minute production, recorded remotely during the pandemic, concerns eccentric psychic-medium Celeste Fox, whose reputation takes a significant blow after a public appearance results in a tragic death. To defend herself against wild accusations and sensational media coverage, Celeste books a recording studio in Manhattan, where she aims to take control of her own narrative by recording an episode of a new podcast.
TennisForward

The one story Norman Lloyd waited a lifetime to tell

There were countless memorable moments during the production of our documentary film “Who is Norman Lloyd?” Arriving at the Telluride Film Festival in a tiny prop plane for the premiere and encountering the 9000-foot altitude was merely one of the headier ones. Interviewing Karl Malden, an acting idol of mine, started out as a nervous and excited moment and ended up an endearing warm and funny encounter I will never forget. Hearing Norman speak of his long friendship with Walter Matthau was so moving it had us in tears. But as I think back on the more than two years we were involved with each other to tell what was then the story of a 90-year-old tennis playing actor, director and producer, one, in particular, is the most vivid to me personally.
MoviesPosted by
Amomama

Life and Death of Beloved 'Kolchak: The Night Stalker' Actor Darren McGavin

Darren McGavin made a name for himself as an actor who could take on any role, whether on a Broadway stage or in front of the camera. Read on to discover more about the actor. Best known for stepping into the shoes of the vampire hunting journalist Carl Kolchak in "The Night Stalker" movies and series, Darren McGavin's reputation as an actor that goes all-in precedes him.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Jacqueline Bisset Talks Steve McQueen in Bullitt

Jacqueline Bisset spoke about working with Steve McQueen prior to this weekend’s airing of Bullitt during the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival. Produced on a $4 million budget, Bullitt would go on to earn just north of $42 million at the box office after its 1968 opening. The film is also notable for featuring one of the most iconic car chase scenes in cinematic history. It has been spoofed or paid homage time and time again. Frank P. Keller took home an Oscar for Best Film Editing while the film also earned a Sound nomination. Across the pond, the film earned five nominations at the BAFTA Awards.
MusicPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Top 10 Forgotten ’70s Teen Heartthrobs, Then And Now 2021

Who could forget tearing open their Tiger Beat magazine to their picture-perfect heartthrob back in the 1970s? From David Cassidy to Rick Springfield, every girl had their favorite boy covering their bedroom walls and ceilings in posters. The tear-out centerfolds, the hotlines, and addresses to send fan-mail. The silly products in the back of the magazine, you know?!
Moviesmoviestvnetwork.com

McQueen and MacGraw Fell in Love with The Getaway

For showtimes, click here. Director Sam Peckinpah and Steve McQueen teamed up again for 1972’s The Getaway. While the story of a criminal on the run wasn’t new, their movie deviated from the norm by allowing the protagonists redemption and a happy ending. “To do one picture with Steve, you...
MoviesTheWrap

Legendary to Reimagine Cult Horror Film ‘Faces of Death’

Legendary has acquired the rights to reimagine “Faces of Death,” the 1978 cult horror film by John Alan Schwartz, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Filmmaker Isa Mazzei will write the script and Daniel Goldhaber will direct. Mazzei and Goldhaber are the filmmaking duo behind the 2018 psychological thriller “Cam.”
CelebritiesForward

Norman Lloyd, who acted for Hitchcock, Welles, Chaplin & ‘St. Elsewhere’ dies at 106

The American Jewish actor, director, and producer Norman Nathan Lloyd, who died May 10 at age 106, proved over a long career how in show business, it’s who you know as well as what you know that counts. In his 1990 memoir “Stages” from Scarecrow Press, reprinted in 2004 by Limelight Editions, Lloyd explains how he was born in Jersey City to Conservative Jewish parents who hastened back to the Bronx and eventually to Flatbush to enjoy New York culture.
Scotlandfallintothestory.com

The adventures of a cranky publicist

Elaine played a triple word score on the third play and never looked back. The final score was 323-235. My luck with letters vanished. The last four pulls from the bag gave me seven vowels. Elaine pretended sympathy, but I sensed her delight in finding her ground on the Scrabble board. Fortunately I still like Elaine. And I was relieved of the stresses of winning.