Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose
Playwright/actor Ed Dixon first met George Rose when, as a callow youth, he was cast in a touring company of Sigmund Romberg's operetta The Student Prince. "I was young, pretty and could hit the high notes." The British performer, 30 years his senior, was a respected character actor and unabashed homosexual – rare in the day. Dixon's first impression? Underwhelming. Then Rose took the stage as Lutz, a typically vaudevillian turn. "He was outrageous, ridiculous, hilarious…with an uncanny ability to break through the fourth wall…" Captivated but "wary he might put his hand on my knee," the nascent performer visited Rose in his dressing room. No such attempt occurred.