Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

There were countless memorable moments during the production of our documentary film “Who is Norman Lloyd?” Arriving at the Telluride Film Festival in a tiny prop plane for the premiere and encountering the 9000-foot altitude was merely one of the headier ones. Interviewing Karl Malden, an acting idol of mine, started out as a nervous and excited moment and ended up an endearing warm and funny encounter I will never forget. Hearing Norman speak of his long friendship with Walter Matthau was so moving it had us in tears. But as I think back on the more than two years we were involved with each other to tell what was then the story of a 90-year-old tennis playing actor, director and producer, one, in particular, is the most vivid to me personally.