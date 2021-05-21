How to use Google Takeout to export and download your data from Google Drive

We are a rather small company here at Unboxed Media but we do utilize some of GSuite’s – ahem – Google Workspace’s products and that includes managing emails and some management tools via the Google Admin Console. Now, when it comes to using a Chromebook, Robby and myself both opt to log in with our personal accounts and add our Chrome Unboxed accounts as secondary users. This gives us full access to all of our personal stuff while keeping work files and such at our fingertips. For me, it’s how I’ve always worked and it has become a natural flow. I have no need to work from a device that is locked down, managed, or in any other way fenced in by the Admin Console.