How to use Google Takeout to export and download your data from Google Drive
Google Takeout is Google's way of giving you control of your privacy and data. It's no secret that Google collects quite a bit of data on you based on (to name a few) search history, maps, YouTube, and more. If you're like most of us here at Android Central, you probably use Google Drive a lot. Downloading all the data (read: files) you've collected over the years can take a long time to do manually. But you can download as much or as little as you need, all in one shot with Google Takeout. We'll show you how!