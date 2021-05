Seattle Sounders fans longing to get to know their neighbor will be able to do so again very soon. The Sounders are planning to open a vaccinated GA section on May 23, when Atlanta United pays a visit to Lumen Field, Sounder at Heart has learned. In an email sent to fans who have tickets in sections 121-123, the Sounders announced that the team has partnered with the Emerald City Supporters (ECS) to make the lower portions of those sections available for anyone who has been fully vaccinated.