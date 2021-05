(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons put up five runs in the first inning and held on for a 7-4 win over Cumberland yesterday. Makenzee Legg pitched four innings striking out five and giving up three runs on eight hits. Callie Dickerson held off the Cumberland batters pitching the final three innings and only giving up one run and striking out two. Paige Kelly went two for three at the plate and picked up two hits, two runs, and three RBI. The Lady Maroons will be back in action tomorrow when they hit the road to face Martinsville.