Randy Rhoads' stolen guitar and amp have been returned to his family

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Randy Rhoads-owned guitar and amp head have been returned to the late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist's family after being stolen over a year ago. The gear – Rhoads' first-ever electric guitar, a 1963 Harmony Rocket, and a rare prototype of his signature Marshall amp head – was taken in 2019 from the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, California, the lesson studio founded by Randy's mother, Delores Rhoads, over 70 years ago.

www.guitarworld.com
