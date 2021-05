ALLEN PARK -- Mark Brunell was a quarterback in the NFL for 17 seasons, enjoying stints with five different teams while playing for 10 different quarterback coaches. While Brunell connected with each of those coaches, he said it was those who had extensive playing experience that resonated most. Now, Brunell is on the other side of that relationship, preparing for his first season as an NFL coach (of any variety). He joins Dan Campbell’s group in Detroit, equipped with 958 games of playing experience on its staff, something Brunell thinks will help more than just the quarterbacks.