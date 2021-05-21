Ford Teases New Special-Edition Ranger Raptor
The new Ford F-150 Raptor debuted back in February, but Ford hasn't forgotten about its Ranger Raptor sibling. A new teaser video titled "The Good, The Bad and the Bad-RSE" confirms that a new special-edition version of the Ranger Raptor is coming, but details are very scarce. The video shows the special-edition truck in a Wild West setting surrounded by a group of menacing Mad Max-style vehicles ranging from trucks and buggies to bikes and quads.carbuzz.com