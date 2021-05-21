newsbreak-logo
Ford Teases New Special-Edition Ranger Raptor

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
 20 hours ago
The new Ford F-150 Raptor debuted back in February, but Ford hasn't forgotten about its Ranger Raptor sibling. A new teaser video titled "The Good, The Bad and the Bad-RSE" confirms that a new special-edition version of the Ranger Raptor is coming, but details are very scarce. The video shows the special-edition truck in a Wild West setting surrounded by a group of menacing Mad Max-style vehicles ranging from trucks and buggies to bikes and quads.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

