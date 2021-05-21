Ford Teases New Special-Edition Ranger Raptor

American Expedition Vehicles is one of the most respected names in the world of off-road performance. Since the 1990s, the company has been modifying 4x4s of all shapes and sizes into some of the toughest and most capable turn-key offerings out there. And while you may know them best for their recent work on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, AEV got their street-cred by working on the Jeep Wrangler and its predecessors. And while there is no denying that their two packages for the JL Wrangler are quite impressive bits of kit, the shop is currently working on something that will likely excite the brand’s faithful even more. That is because American Expedition Vehicles has teased on their social media channels that there is currently an AEV Jeep Wrangler 392 in the works.