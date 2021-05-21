newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

By Dallas Osborn
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Several months after a "Hocus Pocus" sequel was confirmed, Disney announced that the original stars will return for 'Hocus Pocus 2' coming to Disney+ in fall 2022. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy will be back as the Sanderson Sisters nearly 30 years since the original 1993 film was released. The sequel will see three young girls summon them back to the modern-day town of Salem.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

22K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus 2#Reprise#Movie Stars#Wicked#Original Stars#Pic#Dresses#Fun#Delicious Characters#Salem#Fall#Release Date#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesParsons Sun

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to Debut on Disney+ in 2022 With the Original Cast

They put a spell on you and now they’re back! The Sanderson Sisters are returning to your TVs with the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2. The original sequel film will officially debut on Disney+ in 2022 with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy returning to reprise their roles as the witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson. Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere nearly 30 years after the original movie which debuted in 1993.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Coming to Disney+ Fall 2022

Last year Disney announced that the cult-classic Hocus Pocus would be receiving the sequel that fans had been yearning for. Today, Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 will be coming to Disney+!. If you have been waiting with anticipation for more news of everyone’s favorite Sanderson Sisters you are in...
Movieswild941.com

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Officially Confirmed

‘Sistaaaaaaahs! It’s been 300 years but we’re back!’. Amok, amok, amok, amok! For months there’s been rumors of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy teaming up for a long-awaied sequel. Well, looks like our wishes have come true because it’s been officially confirmed that Hocus Pocus 2 will...
Moviesthedisinsider.com

Thora Birch Teases ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Involvement

Production on Hocus Pocus 2 is teetering closer to starting, and it seems the cast is coming together if Thora Birch’s recent tweet is anything to go by. Birch played Dani in the original film, one of the leading protagonists who assists in vanquishing the newly resurrected Sanderson Sisters, a trio of witches who were executed in 1693 after being caught sucking the lives out of children. If Birch’s tweet is indeed a hint, then not only does it confirm that Birch is involved in Hocus Pocus 2, but it also confirms that it will be released on Disney+ in 2022 – probably October.
MoviesVulture

Amok, Amok, Hocus Pocus 2 Manifests Into Existence

Now do The Family Stone next. The cauldron of nostalgia has willed a Hocus Pocus sequel into existence, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the fabulously wicked Sanderson sisters. Hocus Pocus 2, which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original that has since cemented itself in the Halloween canon, will follow what happens when three young women “accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” What, like grimoire cryptocurrency? A Hocus Pocus sequel has been teased as being a real possibility over the past few years, with Midler once lamenting that a proposed Disney Channel remake sounded like a “cheap” and terrible idea. Still, congrats virgins!
MoviesWHNT-TV

Bette Midler confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming Fall 2022

SALEM, Massachusetts (KXAN) – Protect your kids: The Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus” will be back next year, star Bette Midler announced Thursday on Twitter. A sequel to the 1993 film will be released on the digital streaming platform Disney+. Disney revealed in 2019 that “Hocus Pocus 2” was in...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Bette Midler teases 'Hocus Pocus 2': 'It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!'

"Back in October, during the pandemic, Disney re-released the movie to notable results in the marketplace, seeing close to $5M from a handful of theaters, this despite the fact that the movie was also airing on TV at the same time," D'Alessandro wrote, adding: "In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

HOCUS POCUS 2 Casting Its Spell On Disney+ Viewers In 2022 – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy Star In Sequel

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in the live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2,” the spooky sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic “Hocus Pocus.” The film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. Singer/actress Bette Midler (“The First...
Moviesarcamax.com

'Hocus Pocus' sequel to put a spell on Disney+ next year

They’ll put another spell on you, come 2022. The long-awaited “Hocus Pocus 2″ will hit Disney+ in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters, according to a press release Thursday. The sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic will center...
Moviesthebrag.com

Stay calm but a ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel has been confirmed for 2022

Get the latest Film & TV news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox. In great news for all you 90’s kids, Hocus Pocus is finally returning with a sequel film, due out next year!. Back in 1993, almost 30 years ago now, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and...
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially Happening With The Original Cast

The original Hocus Pocus was technically a theatrical flop when it debuted in the 1990s. But time and distance (and repeated viewings every Halloween on the Disney Channel and Disney+) have morphed it into a timeless classic. Now, Disney+ is making a sequel: Hocus Pocus 2. So, let’s run down everything known about the project so far.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

They're Back! Disney+ Confirms Hocus Pocus Sequel Will "Conjure Up More Chills" in 2022

The Sanderson sisters are officially making a comeback! On Thursday, Disney+ confirmed that the anticipated sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus will hit the streaming service in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles to "conjure up more chills, laughs, and mayhem." The film is set to begin production this fall, with Anne Fletcher directing.
MoviesDecider

‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Main Cast Set to Return for Disney+ Sequel in 2022

There must be a full moon tonight: Hocus Pocus is officially coming back. Disney announced today that Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to Disney’s hit 1993 Halloween cult comedy, is headed to Disney+. Even better: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are set to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.
MoviesKWQC

It’s not a bunch of hocus pocus; Disney+ announces Hocus Pocus 2

(KWQC) - There must be a full moon coming soon because Disney+ just announced Hocus Pocus 2 will be airing on its platform in 2022. “Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus,” officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Movies1029thebuzz.com

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Will Premiere Fall 2022

I know it’s May, and I know it’s over a year from now yet, but I’m gonna say it anyway. HA!!. They just made it official that Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere next Fall with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all returning for it. Aaaaaaand now we...
MoviesInside the Magic

Thora Birch Hints at Returning For ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel

Last December, Disney confirmed that fans of the 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus will be getting the sequel they’ve been waiting for! The Sanderson Sisters will be returning in Hocus Pocus 2, which is currently already in development. Though we don’t know too much information surrounding the sequel yet, Bette...