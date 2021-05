For the third time in four years, Manchester City are champions. For the first time in five, Leicester City could be competing in the Champions League again. A much-changed Manchester United, meanwhile, succumbed to their first Premier League defeat since January, in a result which reverberated around the top of the table.Caglar Soyuncu’s thumping second-half header lifted Leicester to third, one place and four points behind United, bolstering their hopes of finishing in the top four and easing fears in the east Midlands of another late season collapse. It also rendered City’s 10-point lead at the top unassailable. Yet that...