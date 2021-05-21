newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Harry Kane Reveals "Dream" To Play Alongside Man City's Kevin de Bruyne Increasing Transfer Talk

By Freddie Pye
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00puCz_0a6mW4Th00

Reports earlier this week revealed that the 27 year-old increased his desire to leave Tottenham in the upcoming summer, with a growing frustration from the player's point of view regarding a lack of success on a silverware front.

The upcoming summer transfer window also presents a huge opportunity to succeed Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, as the Etihad's all-time leading goalscorer draws a close on his decade-long spell in Sky Blue.

While it does seem as though all roads are meeting between the relevant aforementioned parties, a major stumbling block could be Daniel Levy's significant price tag which is expected to vastly exceed the £100 million mark.

Speaking to Gary Neville in an exclusive interview this week on 'The Overlap' YouTube channel, Harry Kane name-dropped one Manchester City star when asked by the former Manchester United defender which Premier League player would allow him to score more goals.

Kane responded swiftly, "Oh De Bruyne for sure."

"When I watch [Kevin] De Bruyne play he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I’m honest but yeah he’s an outstanding."

He continued, "You’ve seen him, he’s an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I've ever seen to be honest."

The feeling in various quarters ahead of what is expected to be a long-drawn out summer transfer saga surrounding the Tottenham forward is that Harry Kane's 'preferred destination' is Manchester City - who, in turn, have emerged as the leading contenders to sign the 27 year-old.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
56
Followers
627
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Manchester United#Etihad#Summer Transfer Saga#Premier League Player#Star#Sky Blue#Exclusive#Success#This Week#Turn#Youtube Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne admits fortune with goal v PSG

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne gave his thoughts on the team's performance following a huge 1-2 win at PSG. Man City travelled to Paris to face PSG in a Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday. PSG started the better and took the lead through Marquinhos, but Man City...
Soccerawesemo.com

Corner Kick: DraftKings & FanDuel UCL DFS Picks with Kevin De Bruyne | Tuesday, 5/4

Welcome to UEFA Champions League Daily Fantasy Sports coverage for Tuesday, May 4. Here you’ll find our top UCL DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel. We will cover all aspects of the slate including projections, pricing and ownership percentages across soccer DFS. These picks should help you create highly projected lineups in DraftKings and FanDuel Champions League tournaments and cash games.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne’s best moments vs Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne has enjoyed many eye-catching moments for Manchester City against former club Chelsea. Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has had some memorable moments against his former club Chelsea - check them out here!. City and De Bruyne will host the 'Blues' at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what...
Premier Leagueinews.co.uk

Thomas Tuchel pledges to offer ‘brave’ Chelsea stars the backing Kevin De Bruyne never received

Thomas Tuchel has promised Kai Havertz and Timo Werner the backing that Kevin De Bruyne was never afforded at Chelsea. De Bruyne’s stellar success at Manchester City has been particularly painful for Chelsea fans, who saw the Belgian picked just three times in the Premier League before being packed off to Wolfsburg in January 2014. He returned within 18 months to establish himself at City as one of the greatest midfielders on the globe.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Manchester City: Phil Foden 'more important than Kevin De Bruyne'

Former Citizens defender Joleon Lescott has claimed Phil Foden is a more important player for Manchester City than Kevin De Bruyne. What has been said about Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne?. Speaking to BT Sport ahead of City's Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Lescott revealed who he...