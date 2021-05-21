newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua will not fight Tyson Fury next

By Matt Christie
boxingnewsonline.net
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dream of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title has, at least in the near term, crumbled. Matt Christie reports. ANY hope of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fighting in a boxing ring this summer, as opposed to just squabbling on social media, has dramatically faded this week. Following Monday’s by now infamous arbitration case that ruled Deontay Wilder is legally entitled to a third fight with Fury – agreed before the Englishman thrashed Wilder in seven rounds in their rematch last February – the excitement surrounding the undisputed heavyweight title fight already feels like a distant memory.

www.boxingnewsonline.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Englishman#Boxing News#Wba#Ibf#Wbo#Wbc#Interim#Ukrainian#Fight#Heavyweight Boxing#Belt#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportstheshadowleague.com

Tyson Fury Comes For Deontay Wilder And New Trainer

On the heels of the news that Tyson Fury will face Anthony Joshua on August 14th in Saudia Arabia for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, Fury had some words for his last opponent Deontay Wilder. Wilder, who has been training with a new assistant trainer and former heavyweight...
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Fury promises to smash Joshua in Saudi heavyweight bout

British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has promised to smash compatriot Anthony Joshua in a video published on Twitter on Sunday that confirms their world title unification fight in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14. Fury and Joshua have been slated to meet for several months, with discussions between both camps, promoters...
Combat Sportstheshadowleague.com

Deontay Wilder Spoils Tyson Fury’s Potential Undisputed Party

Deontay Wilder has officially spoiled Tyson Fury’s quest to be undisputed. Arbitrator Daniel Weinstein ruled in favor of Wilder in his lawsuit against Fury. A third fight between the two has been ordered. Wilder believed he was owed a rematch under the terms of their deal for the fight that...
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 gets green light from WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman

It's beginning to look like Fury vs. Anthony Joshua really has been pushed onto the backburner. The WBC have confirmed they will sanction a third fight between their champion Tyson Fury and the man he dethroned in February 2020, Deontay Wilder, as the long-planned four-belt unification between Fury and Anthony Joshua appears increasingly likely to be dead in the water.
WWEjustrichest.com

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Who Has a Higher Net Worth and Who Is Older

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are two of the most popular heavyweight boxers in the world at the moment and they have faced each other twice. The latter is a two-time world heavyweight champion. The British boxer previously held the unified IBO, WBO, IBF, WBA (Super), and Ring titles after he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. In 2020, he triumphed over Wilder and has held the WBC and Ring magazine titles since then. It was in January 2015 that his American counterpart became the WBC heavyweight champion.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Fury Challenges Joshua To Street Fight After "Fraud" Taunt

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are finally ready to fight—at least on social media. A war of words has erupted in lieu of an undisputed championship between the British giants as Joshua has understandably reached his limit in watching a dream fight with Fury potentially dissolve. The bout was reportedly on the verge of being announced this week, with promoter Eddie Hearn having secured a location in Saudi Arabia complete with a massive nine-figure site deal for a targeted August 14th showdown.
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Andy Ruiz Jr. aiming for Deontay Wilder fight

Andy Ruiz is aiming for another world title, as well as a fight with Deontay Wilder. Ruiz and Wilder could be set to meet as the rest of the heavyweight division looks to keep themselves occupied while Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury attempt to find a way for their undisputed clash.
Combat Sportsbigfightweekend.com

Deontay Wilder Training Video Emerges- Fighting This Summer?

Former WBC Heavyweight Champ Deontay Wilder is back in training and curiosity about his next bout has begun to pick back up. In a video posted Monday on Instagram by former Heavyweight fighter Malik Scott, who’s working in a co-trainer role with the “Bronze Bomber,” Wilder is shown working in his native Alabama on combinations and movement with Scott,
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Tyson Fury Forced To Fight Deontay Wilder For A Third Time

Just last week, it was revealed that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would get to unify the heavyweight division in August, as the two fight each other in Saudi Arabia. Everyone in the boxing world was excited for this matchup, except for none other than Deontay Wilder, who felt like his three-fight contract with Fury was being ignored. For the last few days, an arbitrator has been stepping in to determine who is in the right, and now, it's been revealed that Fury must fight Wilder for a third time before he can take on Joshua.
Combat SportsCBS Sports

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua: What to know about the muddled heavyweight title picture

After loads of hype, weeks of uncertainty and the securing of the biggest site fee in the history of boxing, it seemed the battle for the undisputed heavyweight championship between WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA and IBF champ Anthony Joshua was finally a done deal. Then, an arbitrator ruled Fury must face Deontay Wilder in a third bout between the two before mid September and everything was muddied.