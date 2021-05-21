Anthony Joshua will not fight Tyson Fury next

Just last week, it was revealed that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would get to unify the heavyweight division in August, as the two fight each other in Saudi Arabia. Everyone in the boxing world was excited for this matchup, except for none other than Deontay Wilder, who felt like his three-fight contract with Fury was being ignored. For the last few days, an arbitrator has been stepping in to determine who is in the right, and now, it's been revealed that Fury must fight Wilder for a third time before he can take on Joshua.