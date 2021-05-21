Anthony Joshua will not fight Tyson Fury next
The dream of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title has, at least in the near term, crumbled. Matt Christie reports. ANY hope of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fighting in a boxing ring this summer, as opposed to just squabbling on social media, has dramatically faded this week. Following Monday’s by now infamous arbitration case that ruled Deontay Wilder is legally entitled to a third fight with Fury – agreed before the Englishman thrashed Wilder in seven rounds in their rematch last February – the excitement surrounding the undisputed heavyweight title fight already feels like a distant memory.www.boxingnewsonline.net