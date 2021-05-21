CQPD logs, May 21

Sunday attack at Sandy River believed to involve bias crimes, two brothers injured by group.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in identifying suspects in a brutal assault that occurred Sunday night near the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Community Park. At about 7:36 p.m., May 16, deputies responded to reports of an assault at 1110 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. They found two adult males with injuries. According to police, a group of individuals swam across the Sandy River, confronted the victims, and then proceeded to violently attack the victims, who are brothers. The assault...