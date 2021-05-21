newsbreak-logo
CQPD logs, May 21

oregontoday.net
 22 hours ago

According to an entry on the CQPD log for May 19, 100 block No. Adams St., “theft from vehicle,” 40-year old Lawrence Martinez charged with Theft I & Unlawful Entry Motor Vehicle. According to an entry on the CQPD log for May 19, 2:03 p.m., 400 block No. Elm St.,...

oregontoday.net
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
New Haven Register

Police seek suspects in possible bias crime assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify people involved in an assault east of Portland at Glenn Otto Park near the Sandy River. At about 7:36 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in Troutdale and found two men...
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
KXL

Multnomah County Investigating Alleged “Brutal Assault” At Glenn Otto Park

TROUTDALE, Ore. – Several men are caught on camera swimming across the Sandy River to Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale around 7:30 Sunday night and then punching, kicking, and stomping two brothers. One man is also seen using a stick as a weapon. Multnomah County Chief Deputy Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Deputies seek suspects in brutal Troutdale assault

Sunday attack at Sandy River believed to involve bias crimes, two brothers injured by group.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in identifying suspects in a brutal assault that occurred Sunday night near the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Community Park. At about 7:36 p.m., May 16, deputies responded to reports of an assault at 1110 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. They found two adult males with injuries. According to police, a group of individuals swam across the Sandy River, confronted the victims, and then proceeded to violently attack the victims, who are brothers. The assault...
Portland, ORKXL

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
KATU.com

Suspect faces attempted murder charges after shooting Sunday in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 22-year-old accused of shooting someone in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon has been charged with three felony counts of attempted murder. Portland Police said Jenaro Rodriguez was arrested as part of a shooting investigation in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers were called out shortly before 5 a.m. on...
kptv.com

Multnomah Co. deputies investigating after two brothers assaulted by group at Glenn Otto Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an assault that occurred Sunday evening in Glenn Otto Park. Two brothers were at the park enjoying the warm day when, according to one of the brothers, a group of roughly a dozen young men starting yelling homophobic slurs and began beating them, sending both to the hospital.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Portland, ORGV Wire

FBI Helps Investigate Portland’s Deadly ‘Cycle of Violence’

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Sunday were getting help from the FBI in investigating the latest round of shootings in Portland amid a “cycle of violence” that the city’s police chief believes is gang-related. At least three shootings were reported over the weekend. A woman was killed in a shooting...
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Portland, ORColumbian

One person injured in latest Portland shooting

In the latest incident of gun violence in Portland, police are investigating a Sunday shooting on the outer eastside that left a man hospitalized with injuries. The shooting marked the third this weekend being investigated by a special team looking to break a simmering “cycle of violence.”. Officers responded to...
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...