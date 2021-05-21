newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Nord Steam 2 Saga Ends As Biden Waives Sanctions

By Daniel Markind
Forbes
Forbes
 21 hours ago
The dispute over the controversial oil and gas pipeline known as "Nord Stream 2" ended on Wednesday when the United States Department of State announced that the Biden administration was waiving sanctions against the pipeline's Russian owner, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its German CEO, Matthias Warnig. This means that the final 10% of the 759 mile pipeline directly from Russia to Germany can now be built in the Baltic Sea. This new pipeline will bypass Poland, Ukraine, and the Baltic States – all of whom received transshipment fees from existing overland pipelines but will lose that entitlement with Nord Stream 2.

Forbes

Forbes

