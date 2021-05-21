Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Today brings news on the long awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, confirming the return of ALL the Sanderson Sisters and a director for the film. While we knew that Hocus Pocus 2 was in development for Disney Plus, today brings some official news fans are sure to be excited about. All three Sanderson Sisters (Better Midley, Sarah Jessica Park, and Kathy Najimy) will be back for this one! More so, Adam Shankman is no longer directing, though he’ll still be a part of the production overall. Instead, Anne Fletcher is taking over directing duties with the film set to release in Fall 2022!