Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy to reprise their roles in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

By Dallas Osborn
audacy.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral months after a "Hocus Pocus" sequel was confirmed, Disney announced that the original stars will return for 'Hocus Pocus 2' coming to Disney+ in fall 2022. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy will be back as the Sanderson Sisters nearly 30 years since the original 1993 film was released. The sequel will see three young girls summon them back to the modern-day town of Salem.

