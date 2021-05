You can still see some current Silverado here, but this cranks things up a few notches. These days, it’s not enough to just have your basic, boxy shapes when it comes to truck design. Much like sports cars and even crossovers, style is playing into the equation to an extent, as folks buy trucks as everyday vehicles, and not just workhorses. To that end, you get the current crop of models, including the fairly new Chevy Silverado, among others. Love it or hate it, the current design did at least push the envelope from previous generations. Now, thanks to General Motors Design’s Instagram page, we have another take on the modern truck courtesy of artist Jingxu Zhan.