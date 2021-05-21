Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador
Police in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.www.thedailybeast.com