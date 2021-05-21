Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

Huntsville cop William Darby was found guilty of murder on Friday, in a verdict that the local police chief said left him “in the first stages of shock.” Jeff Parker called 911 for help in April 2018, saying he was armed and suicidal. Darby argued that he fatally shot Parker because he could have shot him or other cops. But the first cop to arrive at the scene testified against Darby, saying she had been talking to Parker and diffusing the situation by the time Darby arrived and almost immediately pulled out his gun. Prosecutors said Parker showed “zero hostility” and Darby’s response was unjustified considering the female cop was trying to help Parker. A jury agreed, convicting him after just two hours of deliberation. However, both the Huntsville mayor and police chief argued that Darby had to make a split second decision that was justified.