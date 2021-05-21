newsbreak-logo
Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
Daily Beast
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.

