George A. Jones is chief executive of Bread for the City. In 1966, the United Nations identified adequate housing as a fundamental human right as part of its International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. But, even as early as 1944, in his State of the Union address, with the world still at war, President Franklin D. Roosevelt viewed the concept of housing as a human right as a potential federal policy in the aftermath of the Great Depression. He introduced a “Second Bill of Rights,” an effort to further address the rampant poverty and income inequality that besieged millions of Americans. That included the right for every American, regardless of “station, race, or creed” to have “a decent home.”