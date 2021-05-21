newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Masters of the Universe’ returns in Dark Horse Comics comics, Netflix series

oklahoman.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany children of the 1980s were inspired by a musclebound character raising a magic sword and declaring, “by the Power of Grayskull!”. He-Man and the “Masters of the Universe” characters debuted in 1981. Since then, the fantasy-styled characters have inspired six lines of action figures, four animated TV-series, a live-action feature film, a newspaper comic strip, and comic book series from Marvel, DC and Image Comics.

www.oklahoman.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Mike Mignola
Person
Bill Sienkiewicz
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Masters Of The Universe#The Masters#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Comic Book Series#Action Comics#Dc Comics#The Power Of Grayskull#Image Comics#Falcon#The Winter Soldier#Dark Horse Comics#Mattel Television#Dc Comics#Speeding Bullet Comics#Comic Series#Superheroes#Animated Tv#Adventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
ComicsIGN

New CG Ultraman Announced For Netflix, Coraline Animator to Direct

A new Ultraman movies is being developed under the auspices of Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions, the studio responsible for producing the series in Japan, Variety revealed today. The new movie will be directed by Shannon Tindle, an animator who previously worked on Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings. Tindle...
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets First Photos & Release Date

Netflix has finally released the first Masters of the Universe: Revelation photos for Kevin Smith’s upcoming sequel series to the classic 80s animated show titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe from Filmation. Revelation Part 1 is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, July 23 with the first five episodes of the 10-episode series. The photos, which you can check out below, feature our first look at the updated versions of the main characters including He-Man, Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Teela, and Beast Man, who are being voiced by Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Lena Head, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Kevin Michael Richardson, respectively.
Entertainmentflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – DC Festival of Heroes #1: The Asian Superhero Celebration

DC Comics releases the 100-page special DC Festival of Heroes #1: The Asian Superhero Celebration this Tuesday, and you can check out a preview of the oversized issue here…. Grab your favorite boba and pull a chair up to the dim sum table as we celebrate Asian Heritage Month with all your favorite Asian DC characters, old and new! Join Cassandra Cain, Katana, Green Lantern Tai Pham, the Atom, Dana Tan (a.k.a. Batman Beyond), Red Arrow, Lady Shiva, Damian Wayne and the al Ghul clan, New Super-Man, and more as we present new tales of these characters from their thrilling history! Plus, Cheshire Cat’s relationship to Cheshire is revealed as Shoes asks Selina Kyle to take her under her wing as Cat Girl. And that’s just the start!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Catwoman Joins Batman in Feudal Japan With Star Ace Toys New Figure

Star Ace Toys is back with another amazing DC Comics figure from the hit animated film, Batman Ninja. Standing 11.5" tall, Catwoman is joining the fight against warlord Joker and his chaos he has created in the past. Star Ace has revealed two different versions of the figure, with a standard and deluxe getting released. As for the normal Catwoman, she will come with a great set of accessories and swappable parts like a removable mask, moveable eyes, swappable hands, claw hands attachment, and her iconic whip. The deluxe, on the other hand will include a black cat, pink cat's paw, and a flexible metal hose. The Batman Ninja version of Catwoman is different than the usual Selina Kyle we see in DC Comics, but this is a must have collectible for Batman fans. Both Batman Ninja Catwoman figures from Star Ace Toys are set to release in the Third Quarter of 2021, and they are both up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles. The normal is priced at $265, while the deluxe comes in at $279, and they can both be found here.
ComicsIGN

Trover Saves the Universe Comic Coming from Skybound

Rick and Morty isn't the only Justin Roiland project to make the jump to comics. Skybound will publish a new limited series based on Squanch Games' comedic action platformer Trover Saves the Universe. Skybound made the announcement during their latest Skybound Xpo digital event. Trover Saves the Universe is a...
ComicsBirmingham Star

DC launches new horror imprint with 'The Conjuring' comic

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): The new DC Horror line will begin with 'The Conjuring: The Lover', featuring stories straight from the world of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Before superheroes were synonymous with comic books, one of the format's most popular genres was horror. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth featurette takes the comic from page to screen

A featurette has been released for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the DC/Vertigo comic book series Sweet Tooth, which sees executive producers Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Beth Schwartz, creator Jeff Lemire, director Jim Mickle, and stars Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie discussing what to expect from the series and bringing the comic to life on-screen; take a look here…
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Cult film Turbo Kid returns with comic book prequel

The 2015 cult-favorite post-apocalyptic superhero film Turbo Kid is back, as a comic book. And if you've seen that film, this new Turbo Kid comic will answer one of the biggest questions out there: who the heck is Apple and where did she come from?. Turbo Kid: Apple's Lost Adventure...
Comicstvinsider.com

Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal’ Movie Special

It’s good news for anime fans as Sailor Moon returns to Netflix next month for a double-feature movie special. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie Part 1 and Part 2, which debuted in Japan earlier this year, lands on the streamer on Thursday, June 3, and Netflix has released an English-language trailer (watch the video below) to whet the appetite.