‘Masters of the Universe’ returns in Dark Horse Comics comics, Netflix series
Many children of the 1980s were inspired by a musclebound character raising a magic sword and declaring, "by the Power of Grayskull!". He-Man and the "Masters of the Universe" characters debuted in 1981. Since then, the fantasy-styled characters have inspired six lines of action figures, four animated TV-series, a live-action feature film, a newspaper comic strip, and comic book series from Marvel, DC and Image Comics.