UPDATE 1-EU's top court orders Poland to halt lignite mining at Turow

By Agnieszka Barteczko
Reuters
 22 hours ago

(Updates with comment from campaigners, details)

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - Poland must immediately stop mining lignite coal at the Turow mine operated by PGE, the European Union’s top court said on Friday, handing a win to the Czech government which had sought an order to stop the mining activities.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said it had not yet made a final decision on the case, but ordered Poland to immediately cease mining at Turow until the final judgement is delivered.

“It appears sufficiently likely that the continuation of lignite mining activities at the Turow mine before the final judgment is delivered is likely to have negative effects on the level of groundwater in Czech territory,” the court said in a statement.

Shares in PGE dropped 4% immediately after the court confirmed its decision.

The Czech Republic filed a lawsuit in February calling for a halt to activities at the mine, located near the Czech and German borders, saying Warsaw had violated the bloc’s law by extending mining at Turow until 2026.

Nonetheless, the Polish government last month extended a concession to allow mining at Turow to continue until 2044 - angering climate campaigners and prompting the European Commission to say the region will not receive money from the EU’s flagship green transition fund.

“The (court’s) decision is a path to a wild energy transformation. The EU green deal is failing before our eyes,” PGE said on Twitter, referring to the bloc’s plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Poland’s climate and state asset ministries were not immediately available to comment.

Czech Environment Minister Richard Brabec said he expected the court to hear the case soon. The court did not confirm timings.

“(Mining) activity not only has a negative effect on the rights of the citizens at the Czech-Polish border to water as mining affects the groundwater level, but also on the quality of the environment and property of the citizens,” Brabec said.

Turow supplies lignite, or brown coal, to a nearby electricity plant, which provides around 5% of Poland’s power.

PGE has said previously that a sudden closure of Turow, which together with the nearby power plant is a major employer, could lead to economic collapse in the province and shake “the stability of Poland’s power system”.

“The court’s ruling must be a wake-up call: the European Commission needs to use its power to persuade Poland to respect EU laws, phase out coal, and ensure a just transition for coal regions and communities,” said Riccardo Nigro, a campaign coordinator at the European Environmental Bureau. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

