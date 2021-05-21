The Responder: everything we know about the new BBC drama that will fill the Line of Duty void
Season 6 of Line of Duty only just ended but already it has left an Eastfield Depot-sized hole in our lives. Do they expect us to simply throw away our 'Who is H?' notebooks? And what are we supposed to do on Sunday nights? The good news is that while we wait for news about a possible seventh series of the hit show (fingers crossed), the BBC has just released details and a first look at their new police drama The Responder, starring Martin Freeman and already giving us very LoD vibes.www.cosmopolitan.com