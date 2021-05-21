The Responder: everything we know about the new BBC drama that will fill the Line of Duty void

Is Line of Duty new tonight on BBC One? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that subject — but then also a look to the future. The first thing that we should do here, though, is kick off this piece with some rather-unfortunate news: After all, there is no new episode of the crime drama on the air tonight. What gives with that? There’s no real controversy at the heart of the show’s absence. Instead, it’s largely a reminder of the fact that last week was the pivotal season 6 finale. We had some potential answers on H a.k.a. The Fourth Man, but we still have a hard time believing them to be 100% accurate. It does feel like there is more of this story lingering out there, though it’s hard to know for sure when new episodes could air.