The U.S. Air Force’s F-15EX Could Lob A New ‘Outsize’ Air-To-Air Missile Nearly 200 Miles

By David Axe
Forbes
Forbes
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A new model of Boeing’s classic F-15 Eagle fighter is the U.S. Air Force’s future aerial sniper. The flying branch for the first time has revealed its plan to arm the new F-15EX Eagle II with an “outsize … air-to-air” missile. Air Force Magazine broke the news in its analysis...

