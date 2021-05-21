Term Insurance: Learn What You Don't Know
Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at LifeRoc Capital, a leading life settlement provider. When purchasing life insurance, term insurance, also known as “pure” insurance, is popular because it’s easy to understand and considerably less expensive than other types of permanent life insurance, such as universal-life or whole-life insurance policies. Term insurance offers protection for a number of years — often 10, 20 or 30 — while whole-life and universal-life insurance provide lifelong protection if you can continue to pay the premiums. However, a whole-life or universal-life policy may cost 5 to 15 times more than a term insurance policy with the same death benefit. It’s no surprise the most popular type of life insurance is term insurance.www.forbes.com