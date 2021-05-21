Bank of America Stock Is Fairly Priced
Bank of America stock (NYSE: BAC) has gained more than 125% since the March 23 lows of last year and at its current price of $42 per share, it is at the same level as its fair value of $42 – Trefis’ estimate for Bank of America’s valuation. Further, the U.S. bank stocks have enjoyed a strong rally in 2021 – as evident from the benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 33% YTD), due to the approval of stimulus packages, accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drives, and the Fed’s decision to maintain near-zero rates. The 38% YTD growth in Bank of America’s stock is in line with this trend.www.forbes.com