Yellowstone National Park Is Hotter Than Ever

By David Bressan
Forbes
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone National Park is famous for harsh winters but a new study shows summers are also getting hotter, with August 2016 ranking as one of the hottest summers in the last 1,250 years. The new study drew upon samples of living and dead Engelmann spruce trees collected at high elevations...

www.forbes.com
183K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
