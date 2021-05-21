Yellowstone National Park Is Hotter Than Ever

The ride today started at Marblemount, Washington to Ross Lake in the North Cascades National Park. The North Cascades became a National Park in 1968 and is sometimes referred to as the North Americas Alps. I have been to many National parks across the great USA but I cannot believe the beauty we saw today. It is a whole different perspective when you are riding your bike through the park. You can see things that you would probably miss if you were driving and as Barry said today “It makes you feel like part of the park.” I agree. Our heads were reeling around looking from right to left at the vistas, the waterfalls and the emerald colored lakes. Every turn there was a waterfall with snow melt from the massive mountains. Today Phil took the lead and stopped at nearly every one of the million waterfalls along the way for pictures. However, I did not mind as I needed a break and I wanted a picture too! He did tell us after passing two huge waterfalls “I want it to be known that I passed those last two falls without stopping.” We rode 34.9 miles, gained 2,772 feet in elevation,