UNC Head Coach Hubert Davis: 'We'll Call Timeouts When We Need To'

It’s no secret that many high major Division I basketball coaches shy away from playing on the road in the non-conference portion of their schedule. Sure, many will play “away” from home but not actually on campus at another school in a hostile environment. These teams will often play at a neutral site. The rationale for these coaches is that conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament aren’t played at an opposing team’s gym, but rather at one of these neutral sites (to be fair, some mid- and low-major conferences do play their conference tournaments at campus sites). This is sound logic and indeed good preparation for playing in a tournament setting.