Just as the world seems to finally be recovering and re-opening, a cyber pandemic is looming large on the horizon. Bad actors continue an unrelenting cyber assault that the pandemic did nothing to diminish. In fact, cybercrime has been on the rise. Open-source software supply chain attacks have surged by 430% in the past year, cyberattacks on healthcare organizations have risen by 45% since November 2020, and credential theft accounts for about 56% of attacks organizations experience. Companies like Colonial Pipeline, SolarWinds, and Experian keep showing up in the headlines because organizations still refuse to read the writing that has been on the proverbial wall for over a decade.