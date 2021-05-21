Value-Based Pricing Versus Time-Based Pricing For Marketing Agencies
By Jordan Platten, Co-Founder of LearnAds.io, an online education platform that simplifies paid digital advertising for business owners. Starting an agency is exciting, for so many reasons. You get this newfound freedom and sense of real responsibility and the luxury and ability to say, "I work for myself." But let’s be honest — most people don’t feel natural in those shoes straight away. It’s a difficult and confusing transition going from working in a corporation 9-to-5 to owning your own marketing agency, and I believe that it’s because of this main thing: having to decide for yourself how much your expertise is worth.www.forbes.com