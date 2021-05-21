newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Shop the Viral TikTok Sports Bra That Has 20,300+ 5-Star Reviews

By Emily Spain
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. This sports bra has been all over our...

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breasts#Shefit#Ultimate Sports Bra#Reviews#Retailer#Page#Love#Affiliate Relationships#No Bounce Fit#Technology#Maximum Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
Related
Designers & CollectionsEssence

Elisa Johnson Launches A Line Of Chic Sunglasses

One scroll through Elisa Johnson’s Instagram page quickly reveals the entrepreneur’s acute sense of style — one that may start with a baggy pair of trousers and an oversized blazer, and quickly pivot to a draped mini-dress and heels. The common thread weaving together each unexpected look together? A pair of sunglasses. After years of sharing her instinctual knack for accessorizing online, the designer debuts her eponymous eyewear line Monday, hitting the ground running with five inaugural styles, each in two to three colorways.
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

This genius hack for turning your winter foundation into a summer shade is going viral on Instagram

Around this time of year most foundation wearers will experience the same problem: your once perfect shade is suddenly too light. Naturally, whether you sunbathe or not (though please, please, always wear SPF and be mindful in the sun for the health and appearance of your skin), you'll naturally tan a little as time outdoors increases and the weather gets brighter.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Lala Kent Shares What's In Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hair Carewfxb.com

New TikTok Hair Beauty Trend is Dangerous for Your Hair

There’s a brand new trend going around on TikTok and experts are warning against it! People are now trying to dye their hair by using perfume and hair straighteners! It’s not clear if the hack works since it appears to have been started by an influencer who faked the whole thing…but people are still doing it despite the dangers of permanent hair loss!
Syracuse, NYthenewshouse.com

The TikTok Star

“Performing on TikTok became an outlet for me during quarantine to express myself and not be a slug.” – Tessa Pulgar. I think I took music pretty seriously in high school, because I did a lot of performances. And then when I got to college, that kind of sat on the back burner, because I was trying to do classes, meet new people — have the whole experience. But when the pandemic hit and I had time to actually sit down and be alone with my thoughts, I needed music to process everything.
Behind Viral VideosIn Style

This “Beautiful and Comfortable” $30 Mesh Bustier Is Going Viral on TikTok

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ever since Netflix's Bridgerton transported us into Daphne and Simon's steamy Regency era relationship, corset sales have been on the rise. Just last month, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian accidentally twinned in red snakeskin corsets. And on the cover of this month's British Vogue, Billie Eilish practically broke the Internet in several lingerie-inspired looks. If all this bustier buzz has you wanting to try out the trend, you're in luck, because TikTok users discovered a $30 mesh corset on Amazon.
ApparelTODAY.com

11 best plus-size denim shorts perfect for summer 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Summer is right around...
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Curve Model Hunter McGrady Couldn't Find Clothes That Fit Her, So She Created Her Own Line

Hunter McGrady has broken the mold for many curve models ever since landing the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a few years back. Now, she's fresh off of her new collab with QVC, called All Worthy, and I spoke to the model about what it was like being on the side other of things, creating the clothes. After hosting a fashion panel with the model and being inspired by what she had to say about the industry, I reached out to learn more about why she decided to create a line now. I spoke with the 27-year-old model, who is expecting her first child with husband Brian Keys, about the process of creating the collection designed specifically with curve women in mind, what the fashion industry needs to change, and what she hopes to accomplish.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. An elaborate beauty routine is a fool-proof strategy...
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

Beauty Bay has 10% off these viral TikTok products and you NEED our top 13 picks

You’ll be the next influencer in no time. Show of hands as to who vowed not to download TikTok when it first gained momentum and now finds themselves still scrolling through it at two o’clock in the morning? No shame, us too. Renowned for its iconic dance routines (we’re looking at you, Charli D’Amelio), the app has also become quite the platform for beauty influencers... and we’re not mad at it. Seriously, is there anything TikTok doesn’t include?
Behind Viral Videoskiss951.com

Shaving With Sandpaper Is The Newest Tik Tok Trend

I don’t know if I’ll be able to get behind this one. One of the good, and bad parts about Tik Tok is the viral trends it creates. Of course there are dances, and food trends, but there are also health and beauty trends that gain a lot of traction on Tik Tok too.
Phoenix, AZphoenixmag.com

Meet Your Makers: Keri Mosier of mer made jewelry

In our Meet Your Makers series, we chat with Valley creatives of all stripes about their origin stories, inspiration, process and products, and why it’s important to get to know your local makers. In this first clip, Mosier reflects on how she got started making jewelry for friends and how...
Apparelkendieveryday.com

Utility Pants

You know what I like about my job? I like trying new things and I like to show you — even if you may hate it. Because there’s always a chance that you don’t hate it! For instance, what if you don’t hate these trousers and you actually love them but you wouldn’t have tried this trend for yourself? WHAT IF indeed. And that’s what keeps me going — the 2-3% chance that you might like what I do. Been ignoring that nagging 98% for years.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

24 Swimsuit Styles to Try If You Have a Long Torso

Finding a perfect swimsuit can be just as tricky as finding the perfect pair of jeans or white cotton T-shirt. There are so many options on the market that it's hard to weed out the good ones, especially when it comes to online shopping. Now, add in the fact that you're tall and have a long torso, and things get even trickier. One-piece swimsuits are always the go-to style when it comes to finding a swimsuit that's equally cute and comfy, but sometimes they're just not long enough. That's why you need to focus on brands that carry tall styles, such as ASOS and J.Crew, or specific silhouettes that won't allow any wardrobe malfunctions (aka undesired wedgies).
ApparelSHAPE

The Best Running Leggings, According to Customer Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you love to conquer marathons or simply enjoy jogging through the neighborhood, you want well-fitting apparel that's going to keep you on pace — and not hold you back. If you prefer to pound the pavement or trail in a sleek pair of leggings, you definitely want to pick ones that are supportive, breathable, and that will keep you comfortable in chilly weather as well as sweltering summer months.
Skin CarePosted by
E! News

Cassie Randolph Breaks Down Her Skincare Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Even in her filter-free, makeup-free social media content,...