First Drive: The Karma GS-6 Adds a Heavy Jolt to the Luxury Hybrid Market
Now that dining out is back in full swing, I recently took pleasure in meeting some friends at a favorite Indian restaurant called Karma, which happens to be the name of the automaker whose car I parked in front of the establishment. That model, the Karma GS-6, has been an infrequent sight on roads until now, as production ramps up at the factory in Moreno Valley, Calif., and the full-fledged version of the plug-in/series hybrid becomes a more common encounter on the roads.robbreport.com