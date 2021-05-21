newsbreak-logo
DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

By Sven Haidinger
Motorsport.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBP-owned fuel and petrol station brand Aral had been the DTM’s official supplier and sponsor since 2005, but chose not to renew its contract with the series in 2021 as part of its withdrawal from all motorsport activities featuring combustion engines. That left the DTM to search for a new...

