DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

We already know that the Porsche 911 will most likely be the last of the brand’s cars to transition into an electric vehicle, and rightfully so, I might add. However, as of today, there aren’t any real electric sports cars on the market. I suppose you could argue that the new Tesla Roadster is a sports car, but for the sake of argument Tesla kind of stands on its own and who knows when the Roadster will really make production. Then you’ve got cars like the Audi E-Tron GT and its sister the Porsche Taycan, and while they are sporty and quick, it doesn’t exactly fit the sports car segment like a Porsche 718, Audi TT, or even the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra twins. Oddly enough, there’s little official chatter of any cars in this segment going electric. Well, until now that is.