In an era of automotive history dominated by oversized luxury cars and large displacement engines flexing their muscles, AMC introduced a subcompact car with a big style. The 1970 AMC Gremlin was a step away from the norm in the muscle car era. With a total length of just 161-inches, it was only slightly larger than the Volkswagen Beetle and featured an incredibly short 96-inch wheelbase. However, being based off the Hornet, AMCs pony car, it had plenty of body styling to attract the young buyer of the time. In fact, the car affectionately labeled both goofy and great effectively cornered the market of car buyers under the age of 35 years old. In all, 25,300 examples were produced for the 1970 model year, a number that would more than double in 1971.