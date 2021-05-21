The 7 Best Charcoal Smokers to Get Your Barbecue Season Started

A charcoal grill will forever have a considerable fan base, even with all the fancy digital gas-powered models or the hassle-free electrical models that keep popping up like snails after the rain. There is nothing like that charcoal smoke to infuse a particularly tasty flavor in your meat and, while plenty of people love it, some prefer not to use a charcoal grill because it’s messy (creating loads of ash that needs to be cleaned up) or because it isn’t as easy to get the fire going as it is with other types of grills.