Did the earth move for you, too? Carole King sang the lyrics “’I feel the earth move under my feet” about falling in love. Falling when it comes to love isn’t half bad. But it’s not to be mistaken for the falling sensation of your building sliding into a sinkhole. Fortunately, there are warning signs as most sinkholes occur slowly. But we’ve all seen news stories where the earth opens like a trap door, swallowing up parking lots, roads, and even houses. When the dust settles, it’s human nature to be curious about what went down there, which is why sinkholes make such great tourist attractions. Here are some you can see for yourself.