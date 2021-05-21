newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

The Best U.S. Immigration Visa For Foreign Investors Involving Start Ups

By Andy J. Semotiuk
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Investors looking to immigrate to the United States, particularly ones who are thinking about starting a new business, start by searching for what options are open to them. Often they start with the EB-5 investor immigration program that leads to a green card. For many, this is the gold standard of investor immigration options. But for others, the minimum required investment of $ 900,000 is too much. They then turn to other alternatives. That is when they discover the L-1 and E-2 work visas as possibilities.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

183K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#U S Immigration#A Visa#U S Citizen#Visa Inc#Foreign Investors#U S Immigration#Foreign Investment#U S Investors#The L 1 Work Visa#Uscis#Canadians#L 1#U S Consulate#Foreign Entrepreneurs#Required Investment#United States#Applicants#American Workers#Managers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
San Francisco, CAEast Bay Times

H-1B visa: American Silicon Valley veteran employs foreign workers in Canada for U.S. firms

When a client of Marc Pavlopoulos’ tech-recruiting company asked for help placing an engineer outside the U.S. four years ago, Pavlopoulos thought of a possible solution: Canada. It might be a long shot since he knew from his time getting an MBA and working there that immigration officials were wary of foreign citizens taking jobs from Canadians. It turned out things had changed up north.
Immigrationtwollow.com

The Different Work Visas in The U.S. And How They Work

Depending on an individual’s qualifications and experience, they may be eligible to travel to the U.S. for some work, even managing to settle on a permanent basis. There are a number of different work visas, both temporary and permanent that are designed for workers on a preference scale, allowing everyone to benefit.
Immigrationbusinesstraveller.com

U.S. Government’s Offer of EB-5 Residency Visa Likely Reduced to $500,000

Over the past several months, foreign nationals seeking to immigrate to the United States through the U.S. residency by investment program (EB-5 program) have been impatiently awaiting the results of the case of Behring Regional Center v. Wolf, Case No. 3:20-cv-09263 (N.D. Cal), in which the Behring Regional Center and the Greenberg Traurig law firm has been urging the U.S. federal court hearing the case to reverse the $900,000 capital investment rule implemented by the Trump administration back in November 2019.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reason.com

Immigration Is the Most Important Way To Beat China

The Senate will soon consider a bill that supporters say will help U.S. companies compete against China with innovative products. However, the bill leaves out the most vital element: talented people to produce the innovations. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) plans to move forward with his Endless Frontier Act,...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Oregonian

Should spouses of foreign workers on H-1B visas be allowed to work in U.S.? Big Tech weighs in

Big Tech is wading into a legal fight over visas to save the jobs of spouses of its foreign employees working in the U.S. Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, Microsoft Corp. and more than 20 other companies and organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, on Friday urged a federal court in Washington to reject a lawsuit seeking to eliminate work authorization for more than 90,000 H-4 visa holders.
ImmigrationSeattle Times

Big Tech enters fight over visas to save jobs of foreign-worker spouses

Big Tech is wading into a legal fight over visas to save the jobs of spouses of its foreign employees working in the U.S. Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and more than 20 other companies and organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, on Friday urged a federal court in Washington, D.C., to reject a lawsuit seeking to eliminate work authorization for more than 90,000 H-4 visa holders.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Scammed Immigrant Investors Lack Commonality for Class Status

Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP avoids a class legal malpractice lawsuit over the firm’s alleged role in a conspiracy to defraud foreign investors, after a California appellate court ruled Thursday the proposed class members lack commonality. The federal EB-5 Investor Program grants visas to foreign nationals who invest $500,000 in commercial projects...
ImmigrationThe Post and Courier

Letter: Unchecked immigration changing U.S.

This letter is not meant to be a rant. It is meant to call the situation at the southern border what it is: A long term investment by the Democrats. It’s a good plan. In the short term, they have no intention of slowing the entry of illegal immigrants. They know or believe that the majority of the immigrants and their offspring will eventually vote Democratic, especially if they are recipients of the free stuff approach to governing that now exists in Washington.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Chinese student denied visa by US embassy due to father

Beijing [China], Mat 14 (ANI): A Chinese student, who was planning to study in America, was denied a visa because his father works for the police. The letter from the United States embassy informing the student of the refusal said visa issuance for senior Chinese officials employed by four intelligence and law enforcement departments, as well as their spouses and children, had been suspended, South China Morning Post reported.
Immigrationbloomberglaw.com

Visa Data Changes Coming With New Biden Immigration Priorities

The types of visa data released to the public are likely to change now that the Biden administration has revoked former President. ’s “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, particularly when it comes to employer participation in hiring visa workers. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services launched the H-1B data...
Foreign PolicyReason.com

Foreign Dictators in U.S. Court, Part V

My posts this week, based on a forthcoming article excerpted here, have made several arguments against foreign dictators in U.S. court. Courts need not allow foreign authoritarians to take advantage of access to our judicial system. At the very least, courts could change their approach to the foreign privilege to bring suit, act of state, international comity, and even the FSIA. However, yesterday I concluded that an anti-dictatorship standard was not administrable. The question, then, is how to remedy the original asymmetry—foreign dictators have easy access to court as plaintiffs but can take advantage of protective doctrines when they are defendants.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. drops Trump plan for more biometric data on immigrants

The Biden administration on Friday withdrew a Trump-era proposal to expand the amount and types of biometric data collected by U.S. immigration authorities. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the proposed rule submitted for public comment in September would be withdrawn as part of the new administration’s goal of reducing “barriers and undue burdens” in the immigration system.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

DHS to halt fingerprint requirement for spouses of immigrant workers

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is set to suspend a fingerprint requirement for spouses of legally employed foreign workers, potentially unclogging a bottleneck that's prevented thousands of individuals from working in the country. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a federal agency under DHS that's in charge of...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

U.S. weighs changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has been weighing changes to sweeping travel restrictions that bar much of the world’s population from coming to the United States, but has reached no decisions, government and industry officials told Reuters. European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China urges US to create appropriate conditions

Beijing [China], Mat 16 (ANI): China has urged the US to create suitable conditions for normal personnel exchanges between the two countries after the US denied visa to a Chinese undergraduate student whose father works for the police. The letter from the United States embassy informing the student of the...
Worldbaltimorenews.net

In Search of an Australian Investor Visa?

Are you in search of an investor visa for Australia? If yes, contact our lawyers today and get the answers to your most pressing questions. The immigration process is often complex, and this is even more true for investor visas. For many people, the time, effort, and complexity of pursuing the investor visa can be overwhelming. The best way to get an investor visa is through a confident migration lawyer who has significant experience with investor visas. Not only will your lawyer make sure you are compliant with the law, but they will also manage your application process to make it as seamless and expedient as possible.