People are sharing pics of the American Food section in other countries and it really says a lot about the food we eat…also what other countries think of the way we eat. When you go to the grocery store in America the aisles are usually organized by cuisine. There’s an Asian food section, Mexican food section, etc. So it only makes sense that other countries have the American Food section, but what comes to your mind when you think of an “American Food”? I think of hot dogs, burgers, and pretty much anything Kraft makes.