Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Loses Top Spot Among Foreign Real Estate Investors

NewsMax.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan lost its crown as the top choice for foreign investors buying U.S. property, with offices falling out of favor amid the pandemic and money moving into industrial properties. Overseas investments in Manhattan real estate plunged 79% in the 12 months through March to about $2 billion, according to Real...

