Manhattan Loses Top Spot Among Foreign Real Estate Investors

“An educated consumer is my best customer” ~ Sy Syms. The Last Supper is an undisputed masterpiece of art. While everyone knows that de Vinci was an iconic artist, few may know that his art was not spontaneously produced but rather scientifically crafted using precise measurements. The artist’s vision was in fact delivered through science. Likewise, but admittedly in no way equivalent, the art of bringing together buyers and sellers of real estate relies upon science as well. In the absence of accurate comparative sales data, however, the marketplace can get very messy. That’s why brokers must carefully analyze and interpret certain data while guiding realistic buyers and sellers to achieve their common goal in each transaction. Misinformed buyers and sellers, on the other hand, just muddy the waters.