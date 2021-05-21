newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry says he will ‘never be bullied into silence’

Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqE0N_0a6mSIbm00

Prince Harry has said he will now “never be bullied into silence” after years of feeling “trapped” and “controlled through fear”.

A new documentary series executively produced by the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey , The Me You Can’t See , aims to overhaul the conversation around mental health .

Throughout the series, Harry gives an insight into his and Meghan ’s experiences of struggling with their mental health in private whilst serving as members of the royal family.

He said they did everything they possibly could to remain in their posts but ultimately decided to step down after Harry learned that Meghan was having suicidal thoughts.

On the evening Meghan told him she had thought about taking her life, the couple attended a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall.

“Because of the system we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle. And then we had to get changed and jump in a convoy with a police escort,” he said.

“There wasn’t an option to say, ‘you know what, tonight, we’re not going to go’,” he added.

He recalled feeling “completely helpless”, adding that he had approached his family for help multiple times, but every request was “met with total silence or total neglect”.

“That was one of the biggest reasons to leave. Feeling trapped and feeling controlled through fear both by the media and by the system itself. Which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma.

“But certainly now, I will never be bullied into silence,” he said.

Speaking on his own mental health problems prior to meeting Meghan, Harry told Winfrey he did not process Princess Diana’s death because thinking about her made him too sad.

When asked whether anyone around him discussed Diana’s death, he said: “No one was talking about it.”

He said he had to “to do the role” of being a member of the royal family while struggling alone.

“But I was just all over the place mentally, every time I put a suit and tie on, having to do the role and go look in the mirror and say ‘right let’s go’. Before I even left the house, I was pouring with sweat ... I was in fight or flight mode,” he said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Diana#Suicidal Thoughts#Duke Of Sussex#Silence#Conversation#Meeting Meghan#Documentary Series#Trauma#Charity#Police#Changed#Sweat#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Rob Lowe finally addresses rumours that Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview was shot at his house

Rob Lowe has addressed rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was held at his house.In March this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a highly publicised interview with Winfrey, during which a number of shocking revelations were made.The backdrop of the interview looked to be a manicured garden, with many people seemingly recognising the outdoor setting as Lowe’s personal home in California. The Parks and Recreation star recently addressed the speculation during an interview on E! News’s Daily Podcast.“It’s so funny. Everybody thinks the interview is hot at my house...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Meghan Markle Talks About Her Unborn Daughter in Her 'Vax Life' Speech

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry, also wears 'Women Power Charm Necklace' in her speech to honor her baby. AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is clearly looking forward to welcoming her second child with Prince Harry. When delivering a speech for "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World" event, the Duchess of Sussex could not help but talk about her unborn daughter.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Charles "May Never Forgive" Prince Harry for Oprah Tell-All Interview

It's been a whole month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did their tell-all interview with Oprah ... but that doesn't mean that everyone in the royal family is over the things Harry said during the sit-down. Prince Charles seems to be taking it particularly hard — so much so, that Queen Elizabeth is reportedly getting fed up with Charles for being so unwilling to forgive his son. Prince William is trying to mend the situation and set an example for his dad, though.
Relationship AdviceGrazia

Actually Piers, Meghan's Relationship With Her Father Makes Her More Qualified To Talk About Father-Child Bonding, Not Less

It’s become a by-product of anything she does, Meghan Markle announces something special and within minutes, Piers Morgan is on Twitter berating her for it. A few hours later, a Daily Mail column will appear online where he dissects her every move and tries, at length, to ‘prove’ how ‘foul’ she is. It almost always reads like a bitter ex jealous of his former loves new life.
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry Admits He Wanted To Leave The Royal Family In His 'Early 20s,' Says 'Look What It Did To My Mom'

Prince Harry just left the royal family in 2020, but it was something that has been on his mind for quite some time. "It’s the job, right. Grin and bear it. In my early 20s, it was a case of, I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this," Harry, 36, told Dax Shepard on the actor's podcast. "Look at what it did to my mom, [Princess Diana]. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and a family when I know it’s going to happen?"
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Princess Olga Takes A Jab At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview, Says 'Never Wash Your Dirty Linen In Public'

Not holding back! Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Olga doesn't agree with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to talk about the royal family on national television. "Her [The Queen's] children have given extensive TV interviews, we have seen that," ITV's Lorraine Kelly asked the princess. "Do you think that is the way ahead to modernize the Royal Family or do you just think people should shh?"
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry Says His 'Requests' For Help Were 'Met With Total Silence, Total Neglect' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry's family didn't step in when he needed their support — especially after his relationship with Meghan Markle was being attacked in the U.K. press. "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever, it is just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," Harry said in his new documentary series, The Me You Can't See.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Prince Harry Reveals He Wanted To Quit Royal Life in His 20s

Prince Harry made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on Thursday (May 13). During their lengthy conversation, the Duke of Sussex candidly spoke about his struggles with Palace life. Though he didn't ultimately step down until he was 35-years-old, Harry revealed he thought about wanting to quit as early as his twenties.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Prince Harry says Prince Charles 'passed on suffering' growing up

Prince Harry has said he took Meghan Markle and Archie away from the Royal Family to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl in the summer and are currently living in Los Angeles after stepping back from Royal Duties in 2018.