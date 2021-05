Haverhill has a second chance to buy a 22.5-acre parcel to prevent its development and help protect the city’s water supply. While Mayor James J. Fiorentini turned down the opportunity to buy the 97 Corliss Hill Road land for $400,000 in March, Essex County Greenbelt is expected to tell city councilors tonight how it may still be preserved. At the time, the mayor said the city had only a 120-day right of first refusal and he chose to forgo the offer in favor of buying a 29.4-acre Brandy Brow Road parcel closer to the Millvale Reservoir watershed. Asked what changed, resident Christine Kwitchoff told WHAV the city has more time to act than first believed.