Yorkville, IL

Yorkville Police Help get Subject in Distress To Hospital

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYorkville police were called to the area of Route 34 and Route 47 Thursday afternoon for a subject who police say had poured large beverage on another patron's vehicle in a restaurant drive-through. The subject left on foot and was later spotted in the area of Route 47 and W. Somonauk Street. Police say the subject was in distress. Police did not approach him as they monitored his behavior. Police say he jumped in front of a vehicle on Route 47 and was disoriented and confused. An ambulance was called and the subject was taken to a local hospital for evaluation without incident. Police did not say the age of the subject.

