newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Japan Approves AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine, But Puts Use on Hold Amid Blood Clot Concern

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071zWg_0a6mRtrW00
  • Along with the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Japan’s regulatory authority has also approved AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria for adults.
  • According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, Japan’s health ministry plans not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine in public inoculation programs for the time being, even after the approval.
  • The ministry plans to create guidelines for treating blood-clot cases reported overseas. It will also analyze overseas data to set a recommended age limit for the vaccine carefully.
  • As Japan has already secured enough of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines to cover people aged 16 or older, the health ministry said it would continue to review whether to make the AstraZeneca shot eligible for state-funded inoculations, reported Nikkei Asia.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.31% at $57.62 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
44K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Astrazeneca Plc#Clot#Regulatory Authority#Health Data#Nasdaq Inc#Covid Vaccine#Astrazeneca Plc#Nhk#The Pfizer Inc Lrb Nyse#Bntx#Moderna Inc Lrb#Mrna#The Health Ministry#Nikkei Asia#Azn Shares#Overseas Data#State Funded Inoculations#Guidelines#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
World
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Emergency Use Nod In Japan

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has received emergency use approval for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in Japan. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK), which is in deal with Moderna, will begin the vaccine distribution in Japan immediately. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for emergency use in adults aged 18 years and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Myovant Sciences' Relugolix Combo Tablet For Uterine Fibroids Scores EMA Backing For Approval

European Medicines Agency's advisory committee issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Myovant Sciences Ltd's (NYSE: MYOV) Ryeqo (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate) for uterine fibroids. The final decision on the application is expected to be available in approximately two months. Gedeon Richter will commercialize Ryeqo for uterine fibroids,...
Healthdailyhive.com

Those who received AstraZeneca for first vaccine dose will get to choose second

British Columbians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the form of AstraZeneca will have a choice for the vaccine they want to receive for their second dose, health officials confirmed this week. “For people who’ve received the AstraZeneca vaccine… we will have more information to give everybody...
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Takeda Announces Approval Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted special approval under article 14-3 of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act for emergency use of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, TAK-919, now known as COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection, in Japan. The approval is based on positive clinical data from Takeda's Phase 1/2 immunogenicity and safety clinical trial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, which showed an immune response consistent with results from Moderna's pivotal Phase 3 COVE trial conducted in the United States. Takeda plans to begin distribution in Japan immediately.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EU reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

(Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday it was reviewing reports of a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in people who received AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots, as authorities worldwide aim for transparency over coronavirus vaccine safety. As part of a regular review of safety reports for AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Vaxzevria, the safety committee...
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

WHO Approves China COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use

The World Health Organization Friday approved for emergency use a COVID-19 vaccine created by China's state-owned drug maker Sinopharm, the sixth vaccine approved by the organization, and the first produced by a non-Western drug maker. At the agency's regular briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO Strategic Advisory...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Inovio's Latest COVID Vaccine Results: Too Little, Too Late?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) recently reported encouraging results from a phase 2 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800. However, the company lags well behind the current leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine market. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 12, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss Inovio's latest clinical results.
Public HealthAnnenberg Political Fact Check

Post Misleads on Japan’s Policy for Donating Blood After COVID-19 Vaccination

Japan only recently adopted guidelines for accepting blood donations from those who have received COVID-19 vaccines. The guidelines are intended to give donors time to get over any side effects from the vaccine. Without providing that context, a social media post misleadingly claims Japan is “refusing” blood donations from vaccinated people.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Daily Mail

Developer of Pfizer's Covid vaccine hits out at Biden's support for waiving patents saying 'it will not increase the number of doses we have available this year' while Moderna shrugs it off saying countries will keep buying its shot

The scientist who developed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has hit out at the Biden administration's support for waiving intellectual property protections for coronavirus shots. Suspending patent enforcement for vaccines 'will not increase the number of doses we will have available within the next 12 months,' Dr Özlem Türeci, Chief Medical Officer at Pfizer partner BioNTech, told CNN.
WorldPosted by
KRMG

WHO panel OKs emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccine

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization gave emergency use authorization Friday to a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Sinopharm, potentially paving the way for millions of the doses to reach needy countries through a U.N.-backed program rolling out coronavirus vaccines. The decision by a WHO technical advisory group,...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study confirms rare blood clotting risk linked to ChAdOx1-S vaccine - benefits still outweigh risks

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca had recently come under fire for rare blood clotting events — causing a temporary suspension of the vaccine in multiple countries. In April, the European Medicines Agency concluded the vaccine is potentially linked to blood clotting in people with low blood platelets who received the dose. However, they emphasized unusual blood clotting was a rare side effect.