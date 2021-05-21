Japan Approves AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine, But Puts Use on Hold Amid Blood Clot Concern

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ( TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted special approval under article 14-3 of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act for emergency use of Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, TAK-919, now known as COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection, in Japan. The approval is based on positive clinical data from Takeda's Phase 1/2 immunogenicity and safety clinical trial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, which showed an immune response consistent with results from Moderna's pivotal Phase 3 COVE trial conducted in the United States. Takeda plans to begin distribution in Japan immediately.