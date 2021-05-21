Investigators say smoking materials ignited fatal fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Investigators have determined a fire that killed a Bismarck man earlier this month was started accidentally by smoking materials.

Seventy-two-year-old James Mulfinger died May 11 in a fire at a 12-unit apartment building in Bismarck. Firefighters found him unresponsive in the apartment where the fire started, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Twenty-two firefighters responded, along with police and ambulance crews. No other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.