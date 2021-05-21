newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Investigators say smoking materials ignited fatal fire

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Investigators have determined a fire that killed a Bismarck man earlier this month was started accidentally by smoking materials.

Seventy-two-year-old James Mulfinger died May 11 in a fire at a 12-unit apartment building in Bismarck. Firefighters found him unresponsive in the apartment where the fire started, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Twenty-two firefighters responded, along with police and ambulance crews. No other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Fire#Smoking#Building Materials#N D#Ap#The Bismarck Tribune#Investigators#Crews#Twenty Two Firefighters#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Dickinson, NDBismarck Tribune

Bicyclist killed, woman who came to his aid is injured

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A bicyclist was killed and a woman who came to his aid was seriously injured in a crash in Dickinson Sunday night, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A 26-year-old man was riding his bike on South Main Street about 6 p.m. and fell into...
Fargo, NDNY Daily News

One dead after incident at federal courthouse in North Dakota

A person died Monday after an incident inside a courtroom at the federal courthouse in Fargo, N.D., according to the U.S. Marshals. A witness told Valley News Live that it appeared that a man pulled a pen or shank out after a verdict was read and slit his throat around 2 p.m.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, the Bismarck Fire Department received a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of Crescent Lane. The Bismarck Fire Department says when they arrived to the scene, they found smoke coming from a two-story family home, and all occupants had evacuated.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Friday night mobile home fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At around 8 p.m. Friday, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 2500 block of East Broadway Avenue. Neighbors assisted the occupant out of the home before fire crews arrived. First responders say the occupant was transported by Metro Area Ambulance.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 31 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday. No new deaths have been reported. 1,504 people in the state have died from the illness since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is 4.26%. There...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Deputy killed on duty receives new headstone 90 years later

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Deputy George Peipkorn was killed in 1930 after he was stabbed responding to a domestic violence call in Wing. In honor of his legacy and ultimate sacrifice, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department honored him once again 90-years later with full military honors and a new headstone.
Bismarck, NDINFORUM

Judge delays murder trial to be held at North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Capitol was supposed to host a murder trial beginning on Monday, May 17, but the proceeding has been postponed. The trial of Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard is to take place in the state House of Representatives chamber rather than the Burleigh County Courthouse because of the high number of people expected to attend and the need to maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Trial continued for two accused of murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday afternoon, a Burleigh County judge continued a trial for two suspects accused of killing a Bismarck man in 2020. Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel were scheduled for trial on Monday, however the state says new discovery and potential witnesses were a reason for postponing. “Getting...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

COVID-19 active cases continue to fall in ND

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Active cases continue to fall in North Dakota, zero new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, May 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 85. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 768. TOTAL...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Ceremony to honor first Burleigh deputy killed in line of duty

Officials on Friday plan to honor the first deputy with the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department to be killed in the line of duty and dedicate a new headstone for his grave. George Piepkorn died on Nov. 19, 1930, at a Bismarck hospital after being stabbed seven days earlier by a suspect in a domestic dispute in Wing. He was 36, and left behind a wife.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Online, mug shots are forever. Some states want to change that

  Published by Stateline.org   After a weekend in the Burleigh County, North Dakota, detention center last summer, Dustin Gawrylow was relieved when the state’s attorney decided not to press charges against him. Gawrylow, 38, had been in a fistfight with his brother — a “brotherly scuffle,” he called it — and was surprised to […] The post Online, mug shots are forever. Some states want to change that appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Damaged I-94 bridge east of Bismarck reopening with 1 lane

An Interstate 94 bridge east of Bismarck that was struck by an over-height vehicle in mid-April is reopening on Thursday with a single lane of traffic. The 80th Street Northeast bridge is on a county road and crosses the interstate about a mile south of 43rd Avenue Northeast and 2 miles north of Highway 10. It will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, with a single, 14-foot-wide lane, and a maximum vehicle weight of 105,500 pounds.
Burleigh County, NDkfgo.com

Jurors to decide whether fatal Mandan stabbing was murder or self defense

BISMARCK, N.D. – A jury in Burleigh County will decide if a Moffit man charged in a fatal stabbing committed murder or was acting in self-defense. Forty-eight-year-old Arthur Funk is charged in the June 2020 death of 53-year-old Kevin Stockert, of Mandan. Prosecutors say the two men fought when Funk, who had been staying with Stockert’s girlfriend, failed to return her car.