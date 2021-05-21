newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Bielsa reveals special insight into how Casilla has helped Leeds star thrive

By Jonny Whitfield
TEAMtalk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcelo Bielsa has again paid homage to goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, this time for helping first-choice stopper Illan Meslier settle in this season. Spaniard Casilla has endured a tough time of late, after receiving an eight-match racism ban last season. In doing so, he subsequently lost his place to then-loan star Meslier. However, Meslier earned a permanent deal after impressing and has become the club’s number one between the posts.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Kiko Casilla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Club Football#League Football#Illan Meslier#Tigers#The Premier League#Southampton#Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla#Leeds Fans#Then Loan Star#Play West Brom#Chance#Elland Road#Professionalism#Fortitude#Homage#Time#Demagogy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leeds boss Bielsa: Spurs victory among our best of season

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says victory over Tottenham was on of the best of their season. Leeds were comfortable 3-1 victors on the day. “Considering the fortitude of the opponent and the way in which we attacked and defended and the possibility to play pretty much on even terms, it is one of the best of the season," Bielsa stated.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Patrick Bamford details some of Marcelo Bielsa’s running tests at Leeds

Patrick Bamford has revealed some of the running tests Marcelo Bielsa makes his Leeds United players do as part of their fitness and training regime. Bielsa has been in charge of Leeds since 2018 and narrowly missed out on promotion in his first season, before subsequently winning the Championship the following season. His fitness and training regimes are legendary and a key aspect of the Argentine’s success as a coach.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Bielsa says Leeds got past major landmark after defeating Tottenham

Marcelo Bielsa finally accepted his Leeds side bossed an “important rival” after praising his players’ “enthusiasm” in the win over Spurs. Leeds dealt Tottenham’s Champions League hopes a major blow with an impressive 3-1 win at Elland Road. Son Heung-min cancelled out Stuart Dallas’ early opener, but Patrick Bamford fired Leeds back in front before half-time and substitute Rodrigo’s emphatic finish sealed a deserved victory. Bielsa’s side were off colour in last week’s defeat at Brighton, but bounced back to turn in another scintillating display against one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

John Giles on why Tottenham should try to appoint Marcelo Bielsa

“A team that is well-managed with an honesty about them.”. John Giles has said that Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa should be Tottenham Hotspur’s first-choice to be the club’s new manager. The Argentine has done an extremely impressive job at Elland Road since taking charge in 2018. Bielsa oversaw the...
UEFAFIFA.com

Alioski: World Cup the next step for North Macedonia

Ezgjan Alioski is a key player for North Macedonia and Leeds United. His national team reached the EURO and beat Germany in World Cup qualifying. Alioski reflects on those achievements and explains why Leeds "changed his life" When he swapped Lugano for Leeds United in 2017, there was little to...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Bielsa lauds Struijk, Llorente and Koch after Leeds win over Spurs

Marcelo Bielsa has labelled Robin Koch one of the bright lights from Leeds United’s win over Spurs on Saturday, while also lauding Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente’s displays – in comments reported by Leeds Live. The trio got the chance to start together once again at Elland Road after a...
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Stuart Dallas is an example to all of us – Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa described Stuart Dallas as “an example to all of us” after another stellar display for Leeds in their 3-1 win against Tottenham. Dallas fired Bielsa’s side into an early lead and after Son Heung-min’s equaliser, goals from Patrick Bamford and substitute Rodrigo were a fair reflection of Leeds’ superiority.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

One genius Argentine could bring a little bit of another back to Tottenham

Signing Marcelo Bielsa as Tottenham’s next manager would pave a way to restoring an enterprising system made famous by Mauricio Pochettino in north London. It wasn’t too long ago when Tottenham conducted themselves on the pitch like Leeds have since their recent rise back to prominence. Bielsa has made remarkable progress at the Yorkshire club since taking over the reins in 2018. The genius mastermind instills a brand of football reminiscent of Pochettino at his peak with Spurs, between 2015 and 2018.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

More to come from Rodrigo says Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds hit four past Burnley

Marcelo Bielsa warned there is more to come from Rodrigo after the Spain striker came off the bench to score a late brace in Leeds’ 4-0 win at Burnley. The 30-year-old effectively killed off the Clarets with his first goal, skipping between Ben Mee and James Tarkowski before beating Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a delightful finish, and then two minutes later he rounded the goalkeeper to cap a fine team move.