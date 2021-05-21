Bielsa reveals special insight into how Casilla has helped Leeds star thrive
Marcelo Bielsa has again paid homage to goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, this time for helping first-choice stopper Illan Meslier settle in this season. Spaniard Casilla has endured a tough time of late, after receiving an eight-match racism ban last season. In doing so, he subsequently lost his place to then-loan star Meslier. However, Meslier earned a permanent deal after impressing and has become the club’s number one between the posts.www.teamtalk.com