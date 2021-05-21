Obits, Friday, May 21st, 2021

A rollover crash near Dunkerton has taken the life of one and sent the other three occupants to the hospital, according to KWWL. Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene in the Mt Vernon Road and Nesbit Road area around 6:00 Sunday night. When they arrived they found that two occupants had been thrown from the vehicle when it rolled. One person was declared dead at the scene, the others were taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo. One of those three was then also taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The conditions of the three survivors are unknown at this time. Their names have not yet been released.