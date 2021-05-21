newsbreak-logo
Waterloo, IA

Obits, Friday, May 21st, 2021

By Roger King
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 1 day ago
-- An Ossian man, 59 year old Troy Troge, died Wednesday. A celebration of life gathering will be held Monday from 4-7pm at the Wild Woods Event Center in Ossian. A private burial will take place Tuesday at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City. Schmitz Grau funeral home is helping the family.

