'Grey's Anatomy': Greg Germann Exits The Show Along With Jesse Williams

By Sana Khan
International Business Times
 23 hours ago

His last episode will be called "Tradition" Another cast member of the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" is all set to exit the show. Greg Germann, who portrayed Dr. Thomas Koracick for four seasons, will have his final appearance Thursday. Interestingly, he is not the only actor to leave the show....

www.ibtimes.com
