The International Monetary Fund (IMF) disclosed a US$ 50 billion proposal to end the COVID-19 pandemic by vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60% by the first half of 2022. The US$ 50 billion proposal was drafted by IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and staff economist Ruchir Agarwal. The proposal builds upon research taken by the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, United Nations, World Health Organization, and other groups.